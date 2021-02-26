Skoda Auto India is gearing up to launch their much awaited ‘made-for-India’ SUV and has revealed the first design sketches of the production-ready model. Incidentally, this vehicle was first showcased as the VISION IN concept over a year ago and recently it has been christened as the Kushaq — which means King in Sanskrit.

As part of their India 2.0 product strategy, the Kushaq is based on the MQB-AO-IN platform from the Volkswagen Group which forms the underpinnings of numerous models that are set to arrive in India (including the new Taigun SUV). From the design sketches, it is clearly apparent that the SUV carries a progressive and sharp design. Key design elements include the sharply cut, two-part front headlights, which extend to the wide Skoda grille. It also gets an impressive front bumper with underride protection that gives it a neat sporty look. The car also boasts of an elongated roof spoiler and a rugged looking rear diffuser at the back to give it a tough SUV stance. The brand’s design elements such as the crystalline structures and large SKODA lettering also appear on the tailgate.

Set to launch in India on March 18, 2021, the Skoda Kushaq complies with stringent safety norms and boasts of a localisation close to 95 per cent which will allow the company to price it rather aggressively. The Kushaq is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that is tuned to deliver close to 150 PS of power. Once launched, the Kushaq will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Volkswagen Taigun.