MG Motor India has enjoyed a tremendous start in the country with its Hector SUV model. Late last year, the company introduced the more upmarket version in the form of the Hector Plus which came with captain seats in the second row and a full fold-down third row. Now, after launching their high-end Gloster full-size SUV, MG is ready to introduce the seven-seater version of the Hector Plus, later this month.

The dimensions of the new variant will remain the same as the six-seater version, as will the trim levels and tech on board. After all, MG has carved a niche for themselves in the market by introducing some class-leading features across their SUV range that includes a host of voice-controlled commands as well as advanced connectivity systems that make the ownership experience rather pleasant.

From a design standpoint, the Hector seven-seater isn’t expected to be any different than the current SUV. Having said that, it is a good looking vehicle with a large front grille finished in chrome, sleek headlights, interesting surfaces along the side and those telltale rear lights. The cabin will also get leather upholstery and soft-touch materials that give it a rather upmarket feel. Under the hood, you can expect the same petrol and diesel engines that have been on offer in the MG Hector models since it was introduced in the country.

As a seven-seater version, the Hector Plus is definitely catering to the large Indian family much like what Toyota achieved with the Innova. While the Innova is now priced well above the Hector range, the new variant is expected to have a competitive price tag that will undoubtedly draw in the customers.