Volvo launches mild-hybrid versions S90, XC60 as part of its journey towards petrol-based, electricity-based cars

Volvo is looking at having a complete petrol portfolio by the end of 2021 and will move to being all-electric in the next few years, as well. In line with that, the company has launched two mild-hybrid versions in India, the first being their flagship sedan — the S90 and the second being their best-selling SUV — the XC60.

Both these models come with advanced features that enhance the Volvo driving experience. Features like Digital Services giving access to Google apps, other apps and services which offer hands-free help with Google Assistant, best-in-class navigation through Google Maps are available in both the models. The cars also feature the intuitive, next generation infotainment system that offers customers unprecedented personalisation and an unparalleled connectivity. Incidentally, Volvo Car Group has teamed up with Google on integrating an infotainment system powered by Android with Google apps and services.

Volvo XC60

Powering both versions is a 1969cc petrol engine paired with a mild hybrid unit that allows the cars to have a total output of 250hp and a solid 350 Nm of torque. Both vehicles benefit from an 8-speed automatic transmission and like all Volvo products they are built safe. The S90 is build on the SPA platform. The SPA platform has resulted in the strongest Volvo cars to date because of extensive use of boron steel, as well as numerous safety systems designed to protect people inside and outside the car. and the XC60 now gets advanced radar-based safety systems (ADAS).

The Petrol mild-hybrid Volvo S90 is priced at INR 61,90,000, and the Petrol mild-hybrid Volvo XC60 is priced at INR 61,90,000. Both are exceptional value for money!

