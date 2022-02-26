Volvo XC90 BS6’s first look offers impressive material, luxe design and power at play

Volvo cars have always had a certain charm to them. Be it their clean-cut lines, Scandinavian design theme, or the fact that they remain focused on offering a level of luxury that a few can match. The new XC90 is one such product that ticks all the right boxes and gives you all this and more in a refined package that undoubtedly wins you over.

Design

The XC90 is an attractive looking machine that boasts of clean-cut lines, a chiseled design language and it comes with the telltale Volvo features such as the Thor Hammer inspired front lights, a large imposing grille and a proportionate and sporty stance.

Interior

The cabin does impress with its build quality and use of fine high-end materials. It has a sense of airiness to it and the plush uber luxury feel can be found regardless of where you are seated in this large SUV. The seats are extremely comfortable, and you get oodles of storage space on board, as well. From a feature standpoint, Volvo has kitted out the XC90 with a nice touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, cooled seats, massaging backrests for the front passengers and a really neat 19-speaker sound system from Bowers and Wilkins. Volvo also offers an advanced air quality system on board, however elements like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are missing.

Performance

Under the large bonnet of the XC90, is a powerful 2.0 litre petrol motor that delivers a solid 300 hp of power and 420 Nm of torque. This cutting-edge engine uses a turbocharger, supercharger as well as an electric boost from the hybrid motor to deliver all that power and ensure you get a rather powerful driving experience despite the small capacity engine. It is a responsive unit that can get you from 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds, while ensuring you don’t burn through liters of fuel. The four-cylinder motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that is extremely smooth and responsive which allows you to enjoy a refined ride on board.

Safety

Volvo is a brand that is built around safety and the XC90 doesn’t disappoint on this front at all. Built with an extremely solid body shell, the XC90 gets loads of safety kit that includes City Safe, Pilot Assist, Lane Keeping Aid, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist, Road Sign Information, Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Alert, BLIS and rear collision warning. You also get airbags for everyone, and this includes knee bags for the driver, side impact bags and curtain airbags too.

Verdict

The new XC90 is frugal, premium, stylish and quite capable which makes it an all-rounder that would look great in your garage!

On offer for INR 91 lakh and what you get is a machine that delivers on all counts.

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)