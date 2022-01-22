BMW’s iX Flow impresses car lovers with its colour-changing exterior and E Ink technology

It is a colour-changing BMW and it is very futuristic, however, this technology isn’t just about looking cool or making a style statement; it has some solid functionality to it as well. The colour changing exterior has been made possible by a specially developed body wrap that fits precisely on the various contours of the iX SUV.

The custom wrap comes with millions of paint capsules — each having the diameter of a human hair! These capsules are negatively charged with white pigments and positively charged with black pigments. Using and electric charge, the colour of the car can change from black to white and vice versa. This technology is better known as Electrophoretic colouring and is based on the same tech that you find in eReaders.

According to BMW, this technology helps with the efficient use of thermal energy. When it is hot and sunny outside in a warm location, the white colour exterior reflects more sunlight and in the same vein of thought, a black exterior absorbs more heat which can be useful in cold environments. Efficient use of this technology lowers the load on heating and cooling requirements which reduces the amount of energy on the electrical system of the vehicle, thus helping save energy that can help with the vehicle’s overall driving range! After all, the iX is an all-electric vehicle and saving every bit too, allows for an increase in range.

The E Ink technology is rather efficient as well, for it doesn’t need any energy to stay in a chosen colour state, the only time electricity is used is when the current flows through the wrap during the short duration of the colour-changing process.

