Land Rover celebrates its 75 years with a special edition Land Rover Defender 

It was in 1948 that the Series I made its appearance at the Amsterdam Motor Show, and since then there has been no looking back for the Land Rover Defender. Now having completed 75 years in the market, the company is celebrating this landmark achievement with a limited edition known as the Defender 75th Limited Edition.

Available in 90 or 110 body designs, the Defender 75th Limited Edition has an exclusive exterior design theme with unique detailing, finished in iconic Grasmere Green paint with complementing wheels and interior finishes. Completing the exterior enhancements is a unique 75 years graphic and Ceres Silver bumpers.

Also read: Have you gotten your hands yet on the limited James Bond Edition of the Land Rover Defender?

Defender’s durable and versatile interior has received similar treatment, with the Cross Car Beam finished in brushed Grasmere Green Powder Coat and laser-etched detailing on Cross Car Beam end caps. The seats are finished in Resist Ebony, with the hockey stick on the centre console featuring Robustec material — the most robust fabric available on Defender.

The Limited Edition is based on the high-specification HSE, with comprehensive standard equipment. Innovative technology includes a 3D Surround Camera, Configurable Terrain Response, Meridian Sound System, Matrix LED front lighting, 28.95 cm (11.4) Pivi Pro infotainment system, Head-Up Display and Wireless Device Charger. All 75th Limited Edition models also feature a Folding Fabric Roof or the option of a Sliding Panoramic Roof. An Electrically Deployable Tow Bar and All-Season tyres can be added as options for enhanced capability.

Also read: Only 10 units of the ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW X4 are up for grabs for BMW's 50th anniversary

Power train choices include the powerful and efficient P400e plug-in Electric Hybrid (PHEV) on 110 models, in addition to P400 and D300 Ingenium petrol and diesel options, both utilising Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology to optimise power delivery and fuel economy by harnessing energy normally lost under deceleration and braking.

