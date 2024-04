The first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive combines the power of BMW M and the innovation of BMW i, and is precision-built for action and adrenaline. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive combines an output of 601 hp drive with hallmark M performance and specific design features. The system torque generated of 820 Nm enables the BMW i5 M60 to accelerate from zero to 100 kmh in just 3.8 seconds, while delivering a WLTP range of up to 516 km.

Bookings open online and through dealers, with deliveries starting in May.