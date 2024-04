Mahindra has announced that the new version of the XUV 300 will now be called 3XO (pronounced as XUV-three-ex-oh). The company claims that the new vehicle is for those "who demand excellence in every aspect of their lives, mirroring the executive heights denoted by "CXO". The launch is on April 29, 2024 and it will be manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra. Here's the teaser: