Global connected car sales to exceed 500 million in 2030, India to be among top nations

Global connected car sales are likely to exceed 500 million in the 2024-2030 period, and about nine out of 10 such vehicles sold in 2030 will have embedded 5G capability, a report showed on Friday.

China is expected to lead the connected car sales market, followed by the US, India, Japan and Germany, according to Counterpoint Research.

“India is set to experience the fastest growth in connected car sales between 2023 and 2030. Indian automakers are gradually catching up with their international counterparts and enhancing their digital offerings to improve the driving experience,” said senior analyst Soumen Mandal.