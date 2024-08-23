A Journey of Trails

The Thar has been one of the greatest marketing successes of Mahindra. It is an aspirational vehicle – those who have it swear by it, and many who don’t aspire to own one. Although a fairly competent vehicle, the Thar did face one shortcoming – as a 3-door it was difficult to use it as a family vehicle. Enter the Roxx – a true-blue five-door Thar with a long list of features and here you have a product that can accommodate not only five adults but their luggage too!

However, like every time, let’s start with the exteriors. While the grille of the Thar is still acceptable, this so called ‘six-pack’ looks…er…different. We accept that the definition of looks is different to everyone else, and some will surely find it appealing. Ditto for the rear door handles and the notch introduced therein. The roof has a FRP look to it, but is actually made of metal, giving the dual-tone models a sporty look while ensuring safety. The rear door opens in two parts – the lower half that swings outwards and the top glass part that swings up. It is quite a nice layout, except for the sliver of wiring that protrudes rather tellingly from the rear hatch. Only wish that Mahindra had taken the wire through the upper body part. The Roxx’s chassis is simply not an elongated Thar – a lot of work has been done on the suspension and the steering (which is now electric instead of the Thar’s old hydraulic system) to make it a better machine. The rear suspension is similar to the Scorpio N and uses a watts linkage for better body roll control. The new front headlights with their ‘C’ shaped DRLs really makes the Roxx stand out.