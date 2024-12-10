Cut to the future

JSW MG Motor India recently introduced MG Select, a luxury brand channel that showcased the upcoming MG Cyberster, the world’s fastest MG roadster and the first in India to feature electric scissor doors. The Cyberster is a modern reimagination of the iconic 1960s MG B Roadster, seamlessly integrating advanced technology with cutting-edge innovation. With its sleek, futuristic aesthetics, the car epitomizes luxury and high performance, merging exceptional engineering with the timeless charm of a classic design.

Highlighting the future of automotive innovation, the electric scissor doors are operable via a single-touch button on the interior console or the key fob, opening or closing in just five seconds. Safety is prioritised with built-in dual radar sensors on each door, providing side and upward protection during operation. An anti-pinch bounce-back mechanism further enhances user safety when closing the doors. Delivering unparalleled performance, the MG Cyberster promises lightning-fast acceleration, offering an electrifying driving experience for those who demand power and precision.