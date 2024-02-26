2 highly customised Bentley Bentayga EWB dual tone models introduced

Commissioned by a couple from Irvine, California, the 'Kingfisher' Bentayga EWB has a dual tone Onyx over metallic electric blue finish with the Blackline and Touring specifications.

The Onyx finish can be seen on the bonnet, roof, and upper body, while gloss black application is seen on the grille, front air intakes, wing vents, side coachlines, and rear diffuser.