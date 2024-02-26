2 highly customised Bentley Bentayga EWB dual tone models introduced

Luxury carmaker Bentley has introduced the Bentayga EWB, curated by the marque's bespoke and personalisation division, Mulliner.
According to Bentley, it noticed a growing trend among its customers for personal commissions, and among the unique features requested by owners was a two-tone finish. This prompted the company to bring forward its introduction of two-tone finishes for the Bentayga EWB by a year.
The ‘Kingfisher’ Bentayga EWB
Commissioned by a couple from Irvine, California, the 'Kingfisher' Bentayga EWB has a dual tone Onyx over metallic electric blue finish with the Blackline and Touring specifications.
The Onyx finish can be seen on the bonnet, roof, and upper body, while gloss black application is seen on the grille, front air intakes, wing vents, side coachlines, and rear diffuser.
On the other hand, the interior of the car is more 'louder', with a striking four-seat configuration, a Naim audio system, and mood lighting. There are flashes of Kingfisher accent hide on the seat bolsters, lower fascia, six o-clock tab on the steering wheel, gear lever, and door trim.
Further, there is a Mulliner key box that provides security for jewellery and valuables and is delivered in a combination of Imperial Blue hide and Mandarin, with Imperial Blue Alcantara for the inner surfaces.
Bentley states that this Bentayga EWB is now offered as a factory option and that the trend for Mulliner bespoke commissions continues to grow. In 2023, around 75 per cent of the vehicles that left Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England, featured Mulliner content, a 43 per cent rise over 2022.