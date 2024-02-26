CNG as a fuel is cheaper than petrol, and that is the reason why so many people have shifted to it for lowering their running costs. Although CNG cars abound, especially in econoboxes, there has been no effort to mate an automatic tranny with it. Till now. Tata Motors promised and has now delivered a CNG Automatic variant of the Tiago and the Tigor; and we were privileged to drive it.

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select launched, priced from INR 16.99 lakh

Most of you are already familiar with the Tigor. That familiar whale shape is quite handsome and the front and rear lights look updated and modern along with the Daytime Running lights (DRLs). On the inside, the car is as loaded as they come. We were driving the XZA+ version, and that comes with all kinds of bells and whistles. I love that white upholstery finish with faux perforated leather – yes, it is a dust magnet but gives the vehicle a really royal touch. You also get a two-tone dashboard in black and white that looks classy. Sitting in the middle is a rather nice 7-inch touchscreen with vibrant colours and excellent touch response, with no lag – something that you do not find in vehicles costing twice or thrice that. The infotainment by Harman is quite acceptable and produces reasonably quality sound for its segment. You also get a 12-volt charging socket, a USB-A port and a USB-C port for fast charging.

Another good thing about the Tigor is its instrument cluster. It now has separate indicators for petrol and CNG, that makes it very convenient to see fuel levels. A small switch on the fascia seamlessly switches between petrol and CNG in a way that you will not even notice, except for the discreet yellow indicator for CNG on the full-digital dash. Besides speed and other necessary info, you also get a tire pressure indicator on a little graphic that also doubles up for door open indicator. Very nifty and I love the large speedo readout in digital, that is easy to see day or night. The rear passengers do not get any charging ports, except for a solitary 12-volt charging point at the end of the transmission tunnel. This I think is a miss and the rear should have gotten its own device charging ports. You do get automatic headlamps and windscreen wipers as well.