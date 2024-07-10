Hyundai EXTER Knight edition launched with exclusive black and red accents

The Hyundai EXTER Knight is based on SX & SX(O) Connect variants of the EXTER. Black is the new show colour here, and is offered with two powertrain options - 1.2 l Kappa petrol engine with choice of 5-speed MT and Smart Auto AMT. Of course, there are seven other colours available in all but the new ones are abyss black, shadow grey and shadow grey with abyss black roof.

New features on the outside include a sporty black painted side sill garnish, red accents on front bumper and rear tailgate, red front brake calipers and an exclusive Knight emblem amongst others.