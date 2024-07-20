Mahindra to name the 5-door Thar as 'Roxx'

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., today announced the brand name of its newest SUV; called the Mahindra Thar ROXX. Known for setting new standards in the automotive industry and as the manufacturer of authentic SUVs, Mahindra's latest offering is — ‘THE’ SUV — a vehicle designed and engineered to offer an unmatched blend of sophistication, performance, presence, safety,and technology. The Thar ROXX expands the Thar portfolio. Offering cutting-edge innovations, superior design, exceptional ride quality and comfort, the Thar ROXX will deliver a premium feel. The vehicle will further strengthen the already strong Thar brand, empowering customers to 'Explore The Impossible’ with luxury and be a part of the Thar lifestyle.

The Thar Roxx will be unveiled on August 15th, this year.