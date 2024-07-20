Cars

Mahindra to name the 5-door Thar as 'Roxx'

Designed and engineered to offer an unmatched blend of sophistication, performance, presence, safety and technology, making the Mahindra Thar ROXX 'The SUV'
The new Thar Roxx caught testing
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., today announced the brand name of its newest SUV; called the Mahindra Thar ROXX. Known for setting new standards in the automotive industry and as the manufacturer of authentic SUVs, Mahindra's latest offering is — ‘THE’ SUV — a vehicle designed and engineered to offer an unmatched blend of sophistication, performance, presence, safety,and technology. The Thar ROXX expands the Thar portfolio. Offering cutting-edge innovations, superior design, exceptional ride quality and comfort, the Thar ROXX will deliver a premium feel. The vehicle will further strengthen the already strong Thar brand, empowering customers to 'Explore The Impossible’ with luxury and be a part of the Thar lifestyle.

The Thar Roxx will be unveiled on August 15th, this year.

