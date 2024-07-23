Ujjal Namshum-Chethan Chengappa lead 2024 Rainforest Challenge India

The 10th edition of the Rainforest Challenge India, being held in Goa from July 19-26, saw Ujjal Namshum from Arunachal Pradesh and co-driver Chethan Chengappa from Karnataka taking the lead.

On Monday, the first day of the competition, Namshum and Chengappa were running first with 363 out of 400 points as per provisional results announced after the completion of 4 of the 26 Special Stages. They scored a perfect 100 in two of the stages.

The Dr Mohammed Fahed VP- Rajeev Lal team from Kerala is second with 320 points, and 2023 RFC India champion Cedrick Jordan Da Silva-Mackwin Dias from Goa are running third with 306 points.

Launched by Cougar Motorsport in 2014, 26 teams from across India are participating in this year’s event. Top three drivers of RFC India 2024 will win a free entry to the RFC Global Series 2024 Finale to be held in Malaysia at the end of the year. Winners will be announced on July 26.

The competition is the India Chapter of the Rainforest Challenge of Malaysia which is considered one of the top 5 toughest off-road races in the world. This year marks the 10th anniversary of RFC India. Goa has hosted the event consecutively with approvals from Goa Tourism.

Watch Our Video Review of the 2024 Nissan X-Trail!