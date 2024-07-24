Kia extends EV6 lease program

Kia, has introduced a lease program for its flagship product, EV6. The move came after the tremendous success the company received for its lease program within just 2 months of its launch. The special lease rental for EV6 stands at INR 1.29 Lakhs per month and includes insurance, maintenance, pick-up and drop, scheduled/unscheduled services, and 24X7 RSA.

The EV6 lease program has been exclusively extended to: Doctors, registered with IMA or State associations and heads of any registered medical institution or hospital or clinic, chartered accountants registered with ICAI, Heads of any CA firm / ICAI members, other self-employed professionals and select corporates.

The EV6, combines a sleek and modern design with impressive performance. The vehicle offers a remarkable range of up to 708 kilometres (as per WLTP cycle) and supports fast charging from 0 – 80% in just 18 minutes using a 350kW charger, putting a full stop to range anxiety.

It also boasts sporty performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds. EV6 is also one of the safest vehicles present in India with 8 airbags, ADAS level 2 suite and other active and passive safety features like ESC, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera system, to name a few.