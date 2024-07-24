Kia extends EV6 lease program

Kia, has introduced a lease program for its flagship product, EV6. The move came after the tremendous success the company received for its lease program within just 2 months of its launch. The special lease rental for EV6 stands at INR 1.29 Lakhs per month and includes insurance, maintenance, pick-up and drop, scheduled/unscheduled services, and 24X7 RSA.
The EV6 lease program has been exclusively extended to: Doctors, registered with IMA or State associations and heads of any registered medical institution or hospital or clinic, chartered accountants registered with ICAI, Heads of any CA firm / ICAI members, other self-employed professionals and select corporates.
The EV6, combines a sleek and modern design with impressive performance. The vehicle offers a remarkable range of up to 708 kilometres (as per WLTP cycle) and supports fast charging from 0 – 80% in just 18 minutes using a 350kW charger, putting a full stop to range anxiety.
It also boasts sporty performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds. EV6 is also one of the safest vehicles present in India with 8 airbags, ADAS level 2 suite and other active and passive safety features like ESC, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera system, to name a few.
This initiative is in partnership with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited. The program caters to those with extended mobility needs, offering lease terms from 24 to 60 months with various mileage options. Besides EV6, the program offers minimum monthly rental plans for Sonet, Seltos and Carens at INR 17,999, 23,999 and 24,999 respectively.
