Driving on an eco-friendly cloud
With the help of JSW, MG Motors is making strong moves in the Indian market. In the same way that the Wuling Air is marketed as the Comet, the Wuling Cloud will soon be introduced as an MG in India. Rumour has it that MG's Cloud EV could be priced lower than Rs 20 lakh, putting it in direct competition with the Mahindra XUV400 and Tata Nexon EV, while still being less expensive than MG's own ZS EV, which has been a steady seller for the brand. The company calls the shape a SUV with the riding comfort of a car.
The Cloud EV has a length of about 4,295 mm and a wheelbase of about 2,700 mm. The 5-seater with two rows of seating is most accurately described as a hybrid between a sedan and a SUV, despite its posture and shape resembling an MPV. The sleek, uncluttered surfaces, flush door knobs and end-to-end LED light bars contribute to its understated elegance. Headlights positioned on the bumper are a characteristic feature of the front end design.
The cabin, which follows the minimalist motif outside, is roomy, like a real born-electric vehicle. On the dashboard, you'll find a 8.8-inch instrument cluster and a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A "sofa mode" with a backseat recline of 135 degrees is achieved when the front seat backrests are fully retracted. A 360-degree camera is part of the ADAS system that comes standard on the Cloud EV. It has a 134-horsepower permanent magnet synchronous motor located on the front axle and a 50.6 kWh battery, giving it a range of 460 kilometers.
What stands out? Pricing below 20 lakhs. The official introduction of the MPV is scheduled for September, and its name in India will be announced in August.