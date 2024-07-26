Driving on an eco-friendly cloud

With the help of JSW, MG Motors is making strong moves in the Indian market. In the same way that the Wuling Air is marketed as the Comet, the Wuling Cloud will soon be introduced as an MG in India. Rumour has it that MG's Cloud EV could be priced lower than Rs 20 lakh, putting it in direct competition with the Mahindra XUV400 and Tata Nexon EV, while still being less expensive than MG's own ZS EV, which has been a steady seller for the brand. The company calls the shape a SUV with the riding comfort of a car.

The Cloud EV has a length of about 4,295 mm and a wheelbase of about 2,700 mm. The 5-seater with two rows of seating is most accurately described as a hybrid between a sedan and a SUV, despite its posture and shape resembling an MPV. The sleek, uncluttered surfaces, flush door knobs and end-to-end LED light bars contribute to its understated elegance. Headlights positioned on the bumper are a characteristic feature of the front end design.