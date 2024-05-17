Vroom Motorsports Pvt Ltd announces the 10th-anniversary edition

Vroom Motorsports Pvt Ltd is thrilled to announce the much- awaited 10th Anniversary edition of the Vroom Drag Meet, scheduled to take place from May 17th to May 19th, 2024, at the prestigious Taneja Aerospace Aviation Ltd in Hosur.

In an exciting development, Vroom Motorsports, in collaboration with Speedway Motorsports, has been conferred the honor of hosting the FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship (INDRC) 4 Wheeler for the next five years. This prestigious recognition solidifies Vroom

Motorsports' along with its partners , commitment to fostering the growth and development of motorsports in India.

Since its inception in 2016, the Vroom Drag Meet has been a highlight on the motorsports calendar, and this milestone 10th Anniversary edition promises to be the most thrilling yet. The previous edition saw record-breaking attendance, with over 10,000 enthusiastic spectators and more than 600+ entries from across the country.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate a decade of exhilarating drag racing action with our 10th Anniversary edition of the Vroom Drag Meet," said Tariq Mohsin, Managing Director at Vroom Motorsports Pvt Ltd. "To top it off, being entrusted with the responsibility of hosting the FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship for the next five years is a testament to our dedication to promoting motorsports excellence in India."

The 10th Anniversary edition of the Vroom Drag Meet promises an adrenaline-fueled lineup of events, including thrilling drag races featuring a diverse array of vehicles, from supercars to superbikes to Indian Modified cars and bikes. Spectators can also look forward to electrifying bike stunt shows, car stunts, drifting demonstrations, and an impressive exhibition showcasing the latest in automotive innovation.