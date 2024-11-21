Space play

Step inside, and you’re greeted by an interior reminiscent of a high-end business lounge. Premium materials like Nappa leather, suede headliners, and woodgrain accents dominate the cabin. In India, we get only one seating option, which is a 7 (2+2+3) configuration. But the most striking feature is the VIP rear seating. These reclining captain’s chairs come with powered leg rests, ventilation and heating, but miss out on massage functions. The extra wheelbase translates to cavernous rear legroom, allowing passengers to stretch out in true limousine style. A centre console between the seats integrates controls for seat adjustments, ambient lighting, and climate settings. Foldable worktables and wireless charging pads add to the convenience, making this MPV an ideal workspace on wheels.For added privacy, Kia offers retractable window shades.

Under the hood, the vehicle features the same reliable engines as the earlier Carnival but optimised for its larger size. The 2.2-litre Diesel Engine with its190 bhp and 441 Nm of torque provides excellent efficiency and low-end grunt, ideal for extended highway cruising. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, which ensures seamless shifts and enhances the overall driving experience. While this MPV is not designed for sporty driving, it offers a smooth, composed ride with a focus on passenger comfort. It is equipped with Kia’s Level 2 ADAS suite.

The Kia Carnival Limousine+ is a niche offering, positioned at the premium end of the MPV market. While its size and price may not appeal to everyone, for those who value comfort and exclusivity, this MPV is in a league of its own. But no matter how much money you have, you can only buy it in monotone Black and White colour options in India.

Price: INR 63.9 lakhs, ex-showroom

Story by Nikhil Chawla