Ferrari Unveils the F80: A New Era for Hypercars

Ferrari has officially launched the F80, marking a significant milestone in the lineage of legendary supercars adorned with the iconic Prancing Horse badge. With a limited production run of just 799 units, the F80 joins the ranks of automotive icons like the GTO, F40, and LaFerrari, showcasing Ferrari's pinnacle of technology and performance.
Since 1984, Ferrari has consistently introduced supercars that embody the forefront of innovation and engineering excellence, destined to become cultural landmarks. Designed for the brand's most discerning clientele, these vehicles quickly transform into legends, leaving an indelible mark on both Ferrari's history and the automotive world at large.
The F80 stands out as the epitome of engineering for an internal combustion engine vehicle, integrating advanced hybrid technology to achieve unmatched power and torque. Every element, from its carbon-fiber chassis to cutting-edge aerodynamic features, has been meticulously designed to maximize performance. The new active suspension system ensures that drivers can fully exploit the car's capabilities on the track.
Unlike any other supercar currently on the market, the F80 seamlessly blends high-performance features with exceptional road usability. Every technological choice supports the ambitious goal of creating a track-oriented supercar that remains as easy to drive as a standard production model. This design philosophy allows drivers to spend more time enjoying the car's thrilling performance.
The F80’s architecture emphasizes a driver-centric, narrow cabin layout, offering comfort for a passenger while minimizing drag and weight. This "1+" seating concept creates a cockpit that feels distinctly single-seater, reflecting its motorsport-inspired design.
In line with Ferrari's supercar lineage, the F80's powertrain embodies the latest in motorsport technology. Drawing from the turbo V8 engines of the GTO and F40, it features a turbocharged V6 paired with an 800V hybrid system, mirroring the powertrains used in contemporary Formula 1 and World Endurance Championship (WEC) vehicles. This architecture, seen in the victorious 499P at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, showcases Ferrari’s commitment to performance.
For the first time, the F80 introduces electric turbo technology (e-turbo), enhancing power output and delivering instantaneous throttle response. Aerodynamic efficiency is paramount, with features like an active rear wing, rear diffuser, flat underbody, front triplane wing, and S-Duct working together to produce 1000 kg of downforce at 250km/h. The active suspension further boosts performance, while the electric front axle enhances four-wheel drive capability, optimizing torque and power management.
As with its predecessors, the F80 heralds a new design era for Ferrari, characterised by an aggressive and dynamic aesthetic that reflects its racing heritage. Influences from aerospace engineering underline the sophisticated technology behind its design, while subtle nods to its celebrated lineage pay homage to its iconic forbearers.
Coming soon!