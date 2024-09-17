Kia India opens bookings for its Carnival, sees record response

In just one day, 1,822 people have pre-ordered the brand new Kia Carnival Limousine, making it the most pre-ordered vehicle in its segment. In addition to breaking the previous generation's record of 1,410 first-day bookings, this establishes a new standard for the segment overall. During its three years on the market, the previous generation Kia Carnival sold 14,542 vehicles, solidifying its position as a market leader. The new Kia Carnival Limousine went on sale to the public on September 16, 2024, through authorized Kia dealerships around the country and the Kia India website. By making an initial payment of INR 200,000, customers may secure their appointments.

The Carnival maintains its position as an industry leader with its unique design, world-class amenities, and innovative technologies. Modern and opulent amenities, such as a second-row seat, are standard on the brand-new Kia Carnival Limousine. The vehicle is equipped with a wide electric dual sunroof, 12 speakers Bose premium sound system, two 12.3-inch panoramic curved dual displays, luxury powered relaxation seats with leg support and ventilation, a one-touch smart power sliding door, and ADAS Level 2 with 23 features.

Expect pricing for the new Carnival, which will be a CBU, to be above INR 50 lakhs.