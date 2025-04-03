This auto company introduces yet another innovation to its premium SUV

Cars

Wired to wireless adapter for Android Auto and Apple Carplay
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is introducing a the new Wired to Wireless Adapter engineered to provide seamless wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto access for Alcazar customers. The Wired to Wireless Adapter is set to transform the in-car experience, enabling users to effortlessly access their mobile applications (as supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) without connecting through a cable.

 The new Wired to Wireless Adapter will enhance the convenience and ease of using the infotainment system. Whether navigating maps, streaming music, or using voice commands, the wireless adapter enables users to access their favorite mobile apps (as supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) directly through the vehicle's infotainment system.

 The new wired to wireless adapter would be available with Alcazar Prestige, Platinum and Signature variants

