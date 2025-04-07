This popular small SUV from a major car manufacturer gets a CNG version

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), has introduced a new EX variant in the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo lineup. Designed for Gen MZ customers, the Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo offers customers an affordable and efficient bi-fuel option. The EXTER Hy-CNG Duo EX variant is a perfect combination of Hyundai’s renowned design, trust, innovation and performance. The Hyundai EX Hy-CNG Duo is tailored to provide exceptional driving experience to the customers, who don’t want to compromise on style and efficiency.

The Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo offers cutting-edge technology and advanced safety features, complemented by spacious interiors, making it an ideal choice for both city commutes and highway journeys. The dual-cylinder setup enhances boot space, providing passengers with ample room for their luggage while delivering exceptional performance. In addition, the EXTER’s EX Hy-CNG Duo variant is equipped with six airbags as standard, a digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2") colour TFT MID, signature H-LED tail lamps, driver seat height adjustment, keyless entry and many more features.

It is priced at ₹ 7,57,700/- ex-showroom