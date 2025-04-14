BMW M3 Electric first look faces social media backlash

Comments on the recent posts indicate widespread disapproval of the EV's aesthetics. One Instagram user stated, “BMW is getting ruined.” Another added, ”The old design is better than the upcoming Neu Klasse design language”. The stream of negative comments appears substantial though some users have offered encouraging words.

The front of the concept maintains a low sporty stance however the rear end's more upright and higher positioning has particularly drawn the ire of petrolheads. One comment with significant approval read, “What the hell is this rear view”.

BMW remains tightlipped regarding the specifications of this concept model, with the final production version still some time away and potentially subject to significant design changes. The upcoming M3 is expected to be available in both combustion engine and fully–electric forms, meaning the design language of this EV concept could also influence the look of future petrol–powered models potentially leading to further polarised opinions.