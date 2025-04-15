India's first luxury car manufacturer reaches the 200k mark

Mercedes-Benz India’ accelerated production figures underline a compelling growth story from50,000 cars in the first 19 years (1995-2014) to 150,000 units in just a decade’s time (2015-2025). Most remarkably, the company produced a record 50,000 cars in just over last two years. Thesemilestones demonstrate the rapid evolution of India's luxury car market and the increasing aspiration for a Mercedes-Benz among Indian customers.

Mercedes-Benz India's manufacturing facility has achieved several notable distinctions, including the first market to produce a Mercedes-Maybach (S500) outside Germany in 2015. The plant has also been at the forefront of the luxury electric mobility transition, commencing local production of the EQS 580 sedan in 2022. Mercedes-Benz also become the first manufacturer to start the localization of a second BEV in India, with the local production of the EQS 580 SUV. Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable manufacturing, Mercedes-Benz India production facility has been 100% powered by green energy since 2022.

With a comprehensive portfolio of 11 locally produced luxury models, Mercedes-Benz offers Indian customers the widest range of 'Made in India' luxury vehicles.