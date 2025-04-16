This electric SUV gets a 5-star safety rating by Euro-NCAP

BYD’s flagship SEALION 7 SUV has earned a maximum five-star safety rating in the latest round of tests by independent body Euro NCAP.

The SEALION 7, which is available with a choice of rear wheel or all-wheel drive and power outputs, and incorporates the world’s fastest electric motor in mass production (23,000rpm), has picked up particularly strong scores in the two occupant areas of the test. Euro NCAP’s official report says that the car offered good whiplash protection in a crash, while noting good protection in the side barrier test and severe side pole impact evaluation. The Adult Occupant protection rating is 87%.

The Child Occupant protection rating is even more impressive, at 93%, equalling the highest percentage score in this category over the past nine years. The report states how, in the frontal offset and side barrier tests, the SEALION 7 scores maximum points for protection of all critical parts of the body for both the 10-year and six-year dummies. It also credits its direct child-presence detection system, which issues a warning when it detects that a child or infant has been left in the vehicle.

The SEALION 7’s suite of driver-assistance features all earn praise in the evaluation, with a Safety Assist score of 79%. The report comments that the autonomous emergency braking system performs well, including responding well to pedestrians and motorcyclists, and notes the presence of lane-support and speed-assistance systems.

The SEALION 7 is priced at ₹48.9 lakhs (ex-showroom) onward