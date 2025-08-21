Electri-city ride: A compact electric crossover for both city and intercity drives!

Inside, the EX30 may not appear to be too plush, but it is made up of a lot of recycled materials. The dashboard is made out of recycled iron and aluminium and there is a version made out of recycled jeans. You get a full electric power adjustable driver seat, whilst the passenger has to make do with fixed lumbar support. Naturally, whiplash protection is a standard feature here. Ventilation and massage features are conspicuously absent. In the rear, you have non-reclining seats, though you do get two USB-C type ports in the rear. There is a 9 speaker Harmon-Kardon soundbar in the front with three speakers at the back. Sound quality is excellent, but Volvo has gotten us so used to the Bowers &Wilkins systems in their other offerings that this one comes up somewhat short. But make no mistake; it is still one of the best out there.

The main feature of the car is its central touchscreen, quite akin to a Tesla. At 12.3-inches, it is the largest in any Volvo and controls everything – from the HVAC to the lights to the stereo to the navigation…almost anything you can think of is controlled by this screen. Thankfully, it is quite intuitive and snappy to operate thanks to its Snapdragon processor with a host of Google suites and applications built-in, including Google Maps. A 5G esim on board takes care of many features and you do get wireless Apple CarPlay as well. Storage spaces abound as do charging options and the EX30 has a lot of useful cubbyholes and pockets. Interestingly, there is a centre glovebox which can be locked with a unique code to keep things safe inside, should you hand over the car for valet parking or other purposes.

The EX30 is a nifty little machine, which seeks to address a young, successful Gen Z. How much it will succeed we cannot predict but it does have all the essentials going for it, including a power-operated 318-litre boot at the rear and a 7-litre frunk.

Expected to be priced at around INR 40 lakhs, ex-showroom.