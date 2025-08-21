Cars

Toyota launches the Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition in India

Powered by a 2.5L Dynamic Force Engine, the Sprint Edition is paired with an e-CVT transmission and supported by a high-capacity lithium-ion battery, delivering enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and seamless hybrid driving experience
A look at Toyota Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. (TKM) has launched the Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle – Sprint Edition, a sportier and more dynamic expression of its iconic luxury hybrid electric sedan.Featuring a striking dual-tone exterior, matte black enhancements, and an exclusive sports kit*, this new variant blends dynamic aesthetics with refined performance.The Camry Sprint Edition reflects an enthusiastic persona – designed for those who seek fun-to-drive experience wrapped in sporty sophistication.

Let's explore the Toyota Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition

The Toyota Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle – Sprint Edition is equipped with advanced 5thGeneration Hybrid Electric Technology, delivering a compelling blend of performance and fuel economy.The system produces a total output of 230 PS, while offering best-in-class fuel efficiency of 25.49 km/l. With drive modes such as Eco, Normal, and Sport, the vehicle adapts effortlessly to varied driving preferences.

Interiors of the Camry Hybrid
Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, the Camry Sprint Edition offers a comprehensive suite of features including Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with full-speed range, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, and Automatic High Beam. Supporting these are 9 SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and a 360° Panoramic View Monitor for added visibility and confidence. Convenience features such as a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support and memory, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, wireless charger, Heads-Up Display, and memory settings for the Outside Rear-View Mirror (ORVM) and tilt-telescopic steering column bring together performance, luxury, and user-friendly functionality.

Available in 5 dual tone sporty colours,Emotional Red & Matte Black, Platinum White Pearl & Matte Black, Cement Grey & Matte Black, Precious Metal & Matte Black, Dark Blue Metallic & Matte Black—the Camry Sprint Edition reimagines premium hybrid sedan with a bold new edge.Toyota offers an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty (whichever comes first) on the hybrid battery, providing long-term peace of mind.

The vehicle is priced at an ex-showroom price of ₹48,50,000/-

