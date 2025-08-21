Toyota launches the Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition in India

Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, the Camry Sprint Edition offers a comprehensive suite of features including Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with full-speed range, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, and Automatic High Beam. Supporting these are 9 SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and a 360° Panoramic View Monitor for added visibility and confidence. Convenience features such as a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support and memory, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, wireless charger, Heads-Up Display, and memory settings for the Outside Rear-View Mirror (ORVM) and tilt-telescopic steering column bring together performance, luxury, and user-friendly functionality.

Available in 5 dual tone sporty colours,Emotional Red & Matte Black, Platinum White Pearl & Matte Black, Cement Grey & Matte Black, Precious Metal & Matte Black, Dark Blue Metallic & Matte Black—the Camry Sprint Edition reimagines premium hybrid sedan with a bold new edge.Toyota offers an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty (whichever comes first) on the hybrid battery, providing long-term peace of mind.

The vehicle is priced at an ex-showroom price of ₹48,50,000/-