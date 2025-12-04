A popular SUV company extends its best-selling SUV to a new EV platform

Mahindra’s XUV 700 has been a runaway success, but till now it was available as an ICE only – i.e. petrol and diesel. On the other hand, Mahindra’s EV program has also been a success, but there is definitely a need in the market for a proper 7-seater like the XUV700, and hence the amalgamation of both in a new product, the XEV 9S.

The XUV 700's familiar shape is now on the INGLO EV platform

Let’s start with the basics. With a motor that puts out 281 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, you get a choice of three batteries – 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79kWh. Driveable range is between 521 to 679 kilometres, which of course depends on driving conditions. That is a very good range, which most people will not even cover in an average day. There are plenty of charging options and Mahindra is also putting up its own network of 180 kW DC chargers throughout the country, two of which are already operational. These charge the XEV 9S from 20 to 80% in 20 minutes!

The exterior is a familiar shape, though of course suitably upgraded with the use of LED DRLs and cube lighting, with even the front and rear logos illuminated. A panoramic sunroof is standard on all versions as well. The boot offers a 500-litre capacity with the third-row flipped down and the front also offers a 150-litre storage space, nicknamed ‘frunk’. We do think that a powered tailgate is a miss here, and should have been present at least in the top versions.