A popular SUV company extends its best-selling SUV to a new EV platform

Mahindra’s XUV 700 has been a runaway success, but till now it was available as an ICE only – i.e. petrol and diesel. On the other hand, Mahindra’s EV program has also been a success, but there is definitely a need in the market for a proper 7-seater like the XUV700, and hence the amalgamation of both in a new product, the XEV 9S.
Let’s start with the basics. With a motor that puts out 281 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, you get a choice of three batteries – 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79kWh. Driveable range is between 521 to 679 kilometres, which of course depends on driving conditions. That is a very good range, which most people will not even cover in an average day. There are plenty of charging options and Mahindra is also putting up its own network of 180 kW DC chargers throughout the country, two of which are already operational. These charge the XEV 9S from 20 to 80% in 20 minutes!
The exterior is a familiar shape, though of course suitably upgraded with the use of LED DRLs and cube lighting, with even the front and rear logos illuminated. A panoramic sunroof is standard on all versions as well. The boot offers a 500-litre capacity with the third-row flipped down and the front also offers a 150-litre storage space, nicknamed ‘frunk’. We do think that a powered tailgate is a miss here, and should have been present at least in the top versions.
But the real magic starts inside. Slip into those smart perforated leatherette seats (real leather is ruefully absent) and you are confronted with three 12.3-inch screens that stretch across the dashboard. Even the front passenger gets their own entertainment screen, and the rear passengers have an option to connect their own device through a special provision. Bothe front and second row passengers get seat ventilation, and the passenger seat has a ‘Boss’ mode – those seated in the second row can move it back and forth and change the incline through dedicated buttons. There is a 16-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system with good sound quality and tech geeks will enjoy the augmented reality HUD.
To drive, the XEV 9S is a hoot like most electric cars. Even in the conservative ‘Everyday’ mode, throttle response is instantaneous and brings a grin to your face. Several driving and regeneration modes are available and the vehicle is fairly easy to customise through an intuitive menu. The steering wheel looks inspired from another manufacturer, but does its job nevertheless. The electric power steering is quick and you can turn this 4.7-metre-long vehicle in 10.2 metres, a very short diameter indeed. You also get intelligent adaptive suspension on the top models, which adjusts the damping in 15 milliseconds for a smooth ride. Level 2 ADAS is present with 5 radars and 1 camera, thereby offering a range of features that makes driving safer including Adaptive Cruise Control.
The XEV 9S ticks a lot of boxes and is loaded with features to its gills, though it does skimp out on some important ones. Overall this is a practical, large electric vehicle capable of both urban and cross-country duties for you and your family.
Prices start at ₹20 lakhs, ex-showroom.