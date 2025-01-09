Executive Class luxury, first class comfort

JSW MG Motor India has revealed the name of its second vehicle, the ‘MG M9.’ This luxurious limousine, designed as an exclusive sanctuary for the elite, combines spacious interiors with advanced technology to deliver unparalleled comfort and sophistication.

Conceptualised to redefine luxury on wheels, the MG M9 offers an exceptional blend of comfort and style. Its design showcases signature elements such as trapezoidal front grilles, while the interiors boast opulent features like ottoman seats with eight massage modes and a 3-zone climate control system. These features, conveniently managed through a touchscreen panel on the handrail, enhance the travel experience for passengers. This premium MPV comfortably accommodates seven passengers across three rows, making it the ideal choice for those who value ultimate luxury and cutting-edge amenities.

The MG M9 is set to debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Pricing to be revealed then.