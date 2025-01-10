An Automatic choice

Jeep India has announced an expansion to the MY25 Jeep Meridian by introducing an Automatic Transmission (AT) in the popular Limited (O) variant, previously exclusive to the Overland variant in the MY25 Meridian range. This update enhances the accessibility of the iconic Jeep performance and capability, redefining premium D-SUV experiences. In addition to the expanded lineup, Jeep India introduces an exclusive Accessories Pack for the MY25 Meridian, that includes: Hood Decals, Side Body Decal, Eyeliner and programmable ambient lighting.

Jeep Meridian boasts a robust 4x4 and 4X2 drivetrain in both AT and MT options, paired with advanced off-road capabilities, ensures unparalleled performance across rugged terrains and smooth urban commutes alike. Bookings for the MY25 Jeep Meridian, including the Limited (O) 4x4 AT variant and the optional Accessories Pack, are now open at all Jeep dealerships across India and online at jeep-india.com.