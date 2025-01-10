Honda goes Black with the new Elevate

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), has launched two exclusive editions of its popular SUV - Honda Elevate Black Edition and Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition. These exclusive editions have been introduced in new Crystal Black Pearl colour. Introduced in response to a popular demand received from the market, these premium black editions will cater to customers who are seeking a bold, sophisticated, and distinctive designed SUV experience from Honda.

The new Elevate Black Edition exudes a commanding road presence with its sleek black exterior featuring black alloy wheels and nuts. Giving it an edgier look, the car will boast chrome ascents on the upper grille and silver finish front and rear skid garnishes, lower door garnish and roof rails. The overall design offers a contemporary, premium look, making the Elevate stand out with the special ‘Black Edition’ emblem on the rear.

Taking exclusivity to the next level, the new Elevate Signature Black Edition adds an elevated sense of luxury and distinction. For customers who prefer the luxurious appeal of an all-black styling, the Elevate Signature Black Edition features an entirely black exterior including Black alloy wheels and nuts. The front upper grille, front and rear skid garnishes, roof rails and door lower garnish are also all finished in black. It proudly features an additional ‘Signature Edition’ emblem on the front fender.

Inside, both editions boast an upscale all-black interior theme, that enhances the vehicle’s premium appeal. The Black Edition as well as the Signature Black Edition feature Black Leatherette seats with black stitching, black door pads and armrests wrapped in PVC, an all-black dashboard designed to elevate the driving experience with a seamless fusion of comfort and style.

The Signature Black Edition enhances the cabin experience with the addition of rhythmic 7 colour ambient lighting that adds to the modern, luxurious feel.