Mahindra Electric SUVs: Tamil Nadu Accelerates Toward Global R&D Leadership

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Rajaa highlighted that these innovative EVs, designed and developed in Tamil Nadu, have received positive reviews and are witnessing strong market demand. He emphasized Tamil Nadu's emergence as a global R&D hub across sectors such as automotive, electronics, next-gen footwear, and heavy machinery engineering, branding the state as “Product Nation TN.” R. Velusamy, President of Automotive Product Development at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., was present at the event, showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainable mobility. The vehicles were launched in Cheyyar and Chengalpattu in November 2024 and are available for test drives starting January 14, 2025. This launch signifies Tamil Nadu's pivotal role in advancing electric mobility and solidifies its position as a frontrunner in automotive innovation.

One standout feature in the Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9E is the automatic parking. You can control forward and backward movements through the key fob, and the car will steer and brake by itself while slotting into tight parking spots. This is a stand-out feature in its class, as it is available only in cars three times its price. Mahindra's BE 6 prices start at INR 19 lakhs, while the XEV 9E starts at INR 22 lakhs (all prices ex-showroom).