Kichcha Sudeep launches Bengaluru Racing Team ahead of 2025 Indian Racing Festival

As the engines fire up this August, all eyes will be on Team KKB to see if they can turn star power into podium finishes
Sudeep unveils Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru (KKB), ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF)
Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep has officially entered the world of motorsport with the launch of his racing franchise, Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru (KKB), ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF). The move positions the actor as a team owner and ambassador for the sport in South India, marking a unique crossover between cinema and motorsports.

A new South Indian racing team on the grid

The Indian Racing Festival — a city-based motorsport league featuring franchises from across India — will now see Bengaluru represented by Sudeep’s KKB team. The franchise will compete in both the Indian Racing League (IRL), a mixed-gender, team-based racing series and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC), which is part of the FIA’s global junior single-seater ladder.

Set to kick off this August, the Indian Racing Festival blends high-octane motorsport with glitz and glamour, thanks to a growing roster of celebrity team owners. Joining Sudeep in the league are Bollywood actor John Abraham, who owns the Goa Racing Team and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, who helms the Kolkata franchise.

Organised by Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), the IRF aims to transform motorsport in India through a city-versus-city format that mirrors the IPL model in cricket. Races will take place across street circuits and established tracks, with teams fielding professional drivers and investing in youth development.

X