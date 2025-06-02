Are cars really melting in the Dubai heat? Here's the truth behind the rumours

Dubai summers can be challenging but can the heat ever get so intense that it can melt cars? Recently, a reel making waves on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, posted by accounts such as Dubai – Elevated and LocalsDubai, claims that cars are melting in Dubai due to extreme heat. The text boldly says, “Intense heat caused melting of the cars in Dubai.”

Are cars in Dubai melting due to high temperature?

It's important to note that while the UAE has indeed breached the 50°C mark twice this year, the viral video isn’t what it seems. A closer look reveals the cars don’t even sport Dubai license plates — they appear to be from Oman. Digging deeper, it becomes evident that one of the vehicles may have caught fire, possibly from external factors, not just the heat.