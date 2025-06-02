Are cars really melting in the Dubai heat? Here's the truth behind the rumours

Dubai summers can be challenging but can the heat ever get so intense that it can melt cars? Recently, a reel making waves on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, posted by accounts such as Dubai – Elevated and LocalsDubai, claims that cars are melting in Dubai due to extreme heat. The text boldly says, “Intense heat caused melting of the cars in Dubai.”
It's important to note that while the UAE has indeed breached the 50°C mark twice this year, the viral video isn’t what it seems. A closer look reveals the cars don’t even sport Dubai license plates — they appear to be from Oman. Digging deeper, it becomes evident that one of the vehicles may have caught fire, possibly from external factors, not just the heat.
This isn’t the first time such clips have duped viewers. A few years ago, a similar video claiming cars were melting in Saudi Arabia turned out to be footage from a fire near a construction site in Arizona. Notably, no reliable news outlet in Dubai or Oman has reported any incident of cars melting due to a heatwave.
Most modern vehicles are built to endure extreme conditions; plastic parts like bumpers and tail lights are designed to handle temperatures exceeding 50°C. What does melt in such extreme heat is usually the pavement or tarmac. For car owners, the real concern should be monitoring tire pressure, battery health, and coolant levels during intense heat.
Hot tip: Asphalt can soften and deform at just 45–50°C, which is why roads sometimes buckle long before your car even begins to overheat.