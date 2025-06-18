Maruti Suzuki equips 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG with 6 airbags and new premium features

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), announced the launch of the 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG. The vehicle is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, offering a fuel-efficiency of 26.6 km/kg. A multi-product offering, the Grand Vitara is available with a wide range of environment-friendly powertrain technologies including S-CNG, Strong Hybrid and ALLGRIP SELECT 4x4.

Conceptualised to resonate with the evolving customer aspirations, the new Grand Vitara S-CNG offers comprehensive safety for all occupants with 6 airbags offered as standard. This is further complemented by a range of safety features including Electronic Stability Program+(ESP®) with Hill Hold Assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Front and Rear Disc Brakes, ISOFIX Child seat restraint system and more.

The 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG offers a wide range of features such as Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, 22.86cm (9-inch) SmartPlay Pro+ Entertainment System with Wireless Connectivity and Steering Mounted Audio Controls, Premium Sound System by Clarion~, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging Dock, Ventilated Front Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Rear AC Vents, Reclining Rear Seats with 60:40 split, Keyless Entry With Engine Push Start/Stop Button, Auto-Folding ORVMs, Suzuki Connect and more. Prices start at INR 13.48 lakhs, ex-showroom.