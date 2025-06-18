Cars

Maruti Suzuki equips 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG with 6 airbags and new premium features

Premium features include Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, Premium Sound System by Clarion, Wireless Charging Dock, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Door Sunshades, R17 Alloy Wheels, TPMS and more
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), announced the launch of the 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG. The vehicle is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, offering a fuel-efficiency of 26.6 km/kg. A multi-product offering, the Grand Vitara is available with a wide range of environment-friendly powertrain technologies including S-CNG, Strong Hybrid and ALLGRIP SELECT 4x4.

Conceptualised to resonate with the evolving customer aspirations, the new Grand Vitara S-CNG offers comprehensive safety for all occupants with 6 airbags offered as standard. This is further complemented by a range of safety features including Electronic Stability Program+(ESP®) with Hill Hold Assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Front and Rear Disc Brakes, ISOFIX Child seat restraint system and more.

The 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG offers a wide range of features such as Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, 22.86cm (9-inch) SmartPlay Pro+ Entertainment System with Wireless Connectivity and Steering Mounted Audio Controls, Premium Sound System by Clarion~, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging Dock, Ventilated Front Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Rear AC Vents, Reclining Rear Seats with 60:40 split, Keyless Entry With Engine Push Start/Stop Button, Auto-Folding ORVMs, Suzuki Connect and more. Prices start at INR 13.48 lakhs, ex-showroom.

Earlier, the compny was presented a comprehensive 5-star rating for the All-New Dzire in Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) by Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways. With the 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, the Dzire becomes India’s first sedan to receive this recognition. The other model tested under Bharat NCAP, the New Age Baleno scored 4-stars.

In addition, Maruti Suzuki, announced that within this year, all passenger vehicles sold by the company will be equipped with 6 airbags. Currently, the Company offers a wide portfolio of 10 models with 6 airbags as a standard feature across variants. These models are Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny and Invicto. Furthermore, Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) is offered as a standard feature across all variants and all models in the country.

