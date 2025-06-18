Maruti Suzuki equips 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG with 6 airbags and new premium features

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), announced the launch of the 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG. The vehicle is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, offering a fuel-efficiency of 26.6 km/kg. A multi-product offering, the Grand Vitara is available with a wide range of environment-friendly powertrain technologies including S-CNG, Strong Hybrid and ALLGRIP SELECT 4x4.
Conceptualised to resonate with the evolving customer aspirations, the new Grand Vitara S-CNG offers comprehensive safety for all occupants with 6 airbags offered as standard. This is further complemented by a range of safety features including Electronic Stability Program+(ESP®) with Hill Hold Assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Front and Rear Disc Brakes, ISOFIX Child seat restraint system and more.
The 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG offers a wide range of features such as Auto Purify with PM 2.5 Display, 22.86cm (9-inch) SmartPlay Pro+ Entertainment System with Wireless Connectivity and Steering Mounted Audio Controls, Premium Sound System by Clarion~, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging Dock, Ventilated Front Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Rear AC Vents, Reclining Rear Seats with 60:40 split, Keyless Entry With Engine Push Start/Stop Button, Auto-Folding ORVMs, Suzuki Connect and more. Prices start at INR 13.48 lakhs, ex-showroom.
Earlier, the compny was presented a comprehensive 5-star rating for the All-New Dzire in Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) by Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways. With the 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, the Dzire becomes India’s first sedan to receive this recognition. The other model tested under Bharat NCAP, the New Age Baleno scored 4-stars.
In addition, Maruti Suzuki, announced that within this year, all passenger vehicles sold by the company will be equipped with 6 airbags. Currently, the Company offers a wide portfolio of 10 models with 6 airbags as a standard feature across variants. These models are Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny and Invicto. Furthermore, Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) is offered as a standard feature across all variants and all models in the country.