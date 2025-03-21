Cars

With many iconic films under his belt, this famous Bollywood director goes electric

Known for his pioneering techniques in cinema and eclectic screenplays, an electric vehicle may just be what the doctored ordered for him!
Anurag Kashyap takes delivery of his Mahindra XEV 9e
Renowned Bollywood Director Anurag Kashyap has embarked on an exciting new journey as he took delivery of his new Mahindra XEV 9e in Thane - an embodiment of Mahindra’s innovation, power, and style. The ceremonial handover was conducted by sebior officials from Mahindra and the dealership, who personally handed over the keys to Mr. Kashyap.

Combining power, elegance, and cutting-edge engineering, the XEV 9e delivers a thrilling ride, turning every journey into a bold statement of style and performance.

