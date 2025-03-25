The new Tiguan R-Line sporty SUV can be reserved at your nearest VW dealership or online

Volkswagen India has officially opened pre-launch bookings for the all-new Tiguan R-Line, bringing this global best-seller to Indian customers. Enthusiasts can reserve their Tiguan R-Line at Volkswagen dealerships across the country or through the brand’s official website. Additionally, Volkswagen has begun accepting expressions of interest for the Golf GTI via its website. The introduction of these iconic models highlights Volkswagen’s dedication to offering advanced, globally renowned vehicles that deliver superior engineering, performance, and innovation to Indian customers.

The Tiguan R-Line redefines performance SUVs with its striking design and precision engineering. Generating 204 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque, it promises an exhilarating driving experience. Designed for a commanding presence and class-leading performance, the Tiguan R-Line measures 4,539 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width, and 1,656 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm.