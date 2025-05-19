Hyundai Motor India Limited Introduces New ‘Magna Executive’ Variant in i20 Line-up

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the introduction of ‘Magna Executive’ variant in its premium hatchback i20 This strategic addition is aimed at offering premium features like 6-airbags, ESC, VSM etc. at an accessible price point, thereby strengthening the appeal of the model among aspirational customers. In addition to this, iVT transmission and Smart Electric Sunroof is now being offered in the Magna variant, providing buyers with a refined and convenient driving experience at a compelling price point.

Further enriching the Hyundai i20 premium hatchback range, the Sportz (O) variant now comes equipped with several premium features including Smart Key with push button start, Smart Electric Sunroof, Bose Premium 7 speaker system among others.

Priced at INR 7,50,900 (ex-showroom).