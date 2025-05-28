Nissan Magnite now available with a CNG retrofitment kit

The rollout of this eco-friendly CNG kit fitment for the sustainability-aware and environment-conscious customer will be done in a phased manner across the country. In the first phase, Nissan customers can order the CNG kit installation via Nissan authorised dealerships in 7 states, namely Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka. It will later be expanded to other states across the country as part of Phase 2.

The CNG kit option is available only with the New Nissan Magnite 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with the manual gearbox. The customers will get enhanced fuel economy with the CNG retrofitted kit. All CNG kits will be retrofitted by government-approved vendors, offering a certified homologated kit that complies with current local regulations and safety standards.