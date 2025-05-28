Nissan Magnite now available with a CNG retrofitment kit

Nissan Motor India’s Magnite, will now be available with a government-approved CNG retrofitment kit. The CNG Kit is fully developed, manufactured and quality assured by Motozen (3rd Party) as per country Regulatory Standards. Motozen will provide warranty for Kit components. This initiative reflects focus on providing customer-focused solutions. The fitment of these kits will be carried out at government-authorised fitment centres.
The rollout of this eco-friendly CNG kit fitment for the sustainability-aware and environment-conscious customer will be done in a phased manner across the country. In the first phase, Nissan customers can order the CNG kit installation via Nissan authorised dealerships in 7 states, namely Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka. It will later be expanded to other states across the country as part of Phase 2.
The CNG kit option is available only with the New Nissan Magnite 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with the manual gearbox. The customers will get enhanced fuel economy with the CNG retrofitted kit. All CNG kits will be retrofitted by government-approved vendors, offering a certified homologated kit that complies with current local regulations and safety standards.
The New Magnite SUV’s bold and stylish design, 20+ first & best-in-segment features, and 55+ safety features make it a standout choice in the compact SUV segment. With its bold road presence, premium features, and expanding global reach, the New Nissan Magnite is now present in over 65 countries, including both the Right-Hand Drive and Left-Hand Drive markets.
The complete retrofitment will be available at an additional price of INR 74,999.