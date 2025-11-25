Why is December the best month to buy cars?

Meeting annual sales targets

For dealers and their sales staff, December is also the last chance to hit their annual sales targets and quotas. Falling short can mean missing out on bonuses or incentives from the manufacturer. This intense need to close sales grants the buyer greater negotiation leverage. A salesperson who needs one more sale to hit a crucial target may be willing to offer a better deal than they would earlier in the year.

The price hike in January

Buyers also race against the inevitable: a price hike in January. Most carmakers traditionally revise their prices upwards at the beginning of the new calendar year, citing rising input costs and updated regulatory changes. You get to lock in the current, lower price plus the year-end discount by purchasing in December, thereby compounding your savings.

While the one drawback is that the vehicle’s manufacturing year on the registration certificate will show the preceding year, the significant money saved often offsets the minor depreciation hit when the car is sold many years later. For the smart shopper, December truly provides the best opportunity to drive away with a great deal. Do you want me to find out the current year-end discounts that are being offered by particular car brands in India?