MINI JCW x Deus Ex Machina: Two worlds with two cars but one enthusiasm!

With deep respect for craftsmanship, culture, and the communities that shape them, the partnership between MINI John Cooper Works and Deus Ex Machina comes to life through two customised one-off cars - rolling expressions of a lifestyle where a love of speed meets creativity and considered design. Built not just for performance, but for the people who live and breathe it.
Both vehicle concepts are based on a MINI John Cooper Works model: the first, a MINI JCW Electric with up to 190 kW/258 hp, the second, a combustion engine-powered MINI JCW with 170 kW/231 hp. Each vehicles roof features a large white ‘X’, a connecting element, which signals a significant design and co-creation: the co-creation process between two iconic brands in their own right: MINI JCW x DEUS.
Visible seams, striking switches and traditional levers emphasise the mechanical character of the cockpits. The materials and colours utilised throughout the vehicles create bold contrasts: a deliberate break with high gloss. Instead of perfection, authenticity is at the forefront: designers speak of a ‘raw, handcrafted approach’ that celebrates the ‘beauty of imperfection’. On the exterior, expressive graphics consisting of numbers, geometric elements and bright colours pay homage to MINIs racing history
The vehicles bodywork lands a bold first impression in a vivid yellow and silver finish - a nod to MINI’s progressive take on electric mobility. Wide fenders, an illuminated front grille, and a roof spoiler sharpen the silhouette, while semi-transparent fiberglass panels strip 15% of the car’s eight and refine its aerodynamic performance.
Tension straps across the roof reference the familiar ritual of tying down a surfboard after a session, while remaining a characteristic design detail of the new MINI family, featured as an accent on the dashboard and in the 6 o'clock spoke of the steering wheel.
Custom-made fiberglass elements on the roof, front, rear, and interior create a shifting play of light: translucent, strong, and responsive to time of day and environment, while the dashboard itself borrows directly from surfboard construction: lightweight, resilient, and visually distinctive.
The Machina, a John Cooper Works that packs a compact punch of raw mechanics and motorsport bloodline. Inspired by the aesthetics of motorsport, it stands for pure racing enthusiasm and authentic functionality. The exterior design pays homage to the motorsport heritage of the MINI brand. Every characteristic feature has been carefully selected with a focus on functionality and emotional appeal.
The red, white and black paintwork, complete with bold accents and Deus lettering on the rear, makes an immediate impression. Classic widened fenders nod to racing heritage, blending form and function, while four additional headlights mounted on the bonnet pay tribute to rally sport roots. Each custom-built light pod features subtle Deus branding, offering both performance and a distinctive visual signature.
t the rear, the diffuser draws inspiration from the MINI JCW race car that tore through the legendary Nordschleife. Beyond its aggressive stance, it’s designed to optimise airflow and stability, with the centrally integrated exhaust serving as both a functional and aesthetic focal point, amplifying the engine’s sound and presence.
Up front, a bespoke grille and perforated headlight surrounds enhance cooling performance, while the iconic MINI John Cooper Works light signature, complete with air intakes, anchors the car firmly in MINI’s high-performance lineage. Topping it off is a Can-Am-style rear spoiler: a bold piece of motorsport nostalgia that nods to an era when innovation in racing pushed both design and engineering to the edge.