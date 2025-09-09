MINI JCW x Deus Ex Machina: Two worlds with two cars but one enthusiasm!

With deep respect for craftsmanship, culture, and the communities that shape them, the partnership between MINI John Cooper Works and Deus Ex Machina comes to life through two customised one-off cars - rolling expressions of a lifestyle where a love of speed meets creativity and considered design. Built not just for performance, but for the people who live and breathe it.

Both vehicle concepts are based on a MINI John Cooper Works model: the first, a MINI JCW Electric with up to 190 kW/258 hp, the second, a combustion engine-powered MINI JCW with 170 kW/231 hp. Each vehicles roof features a large white ‘X’, a connecting element, which signals a significant design and co-creation: the co-creation process between two iconic brands in their own right: MINI JCW x DEUS.

Visible seams, striking switches and traditional levers emphasise the mechanical character of the cockpits. The materials and colours utilised throughout the vehicles create bold contrasts: a deliberate break with high gloss. Instead of perfection, authenticity is at the forefront: designers speak of a ‘raw, handcrafted approach’ that celebrates the ‘beauty of imperfection’. On the exterior, expressive graphics consisting of numbers, geometric elements and bright colours pay homage to MINIs racing history