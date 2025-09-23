Indian Racing Festival’s Formula Night Street Race comes to Mumbai this December

Mumbai is set to host a Formula Night Street Race this December as the grand finale of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF). The event will take place in Navi Mumbai, marking the debut of the city's first-ever FIA-grade street racing circuit. The anti-clockwise track will feature 14 turns and will run along Palm Beach Road and near Nerul Lake. The Mumbai race is the final round of the 2025 season, which has already held races in Coimbatore and Chennai, with a round in Goa also scheduled before the finale in Navi Mumbai.
The night race will be the final round of the 2025 Indian Racing Festival, featuring a double-header weekend with the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC). This event is a major milestone for motorsport in Maharashtra, positioning Mumbai on the global sporting map. It is expected to boost tourism and create jobs in the region.
While the event is confirmed for December 2025, the exact dates have not yet been announced. Details regarding ticket sales and the specific schedule are also pending. The circuit is a 3.753 km long, anti-clockwise track with 14 turns. It will be floodlit to host a spectacular night race, a first for the city and the second of its kind in India after Chennai.
The event is a collaboration between Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and is a key step towards positioning Maharashtra as a major hub for motorsports in Asia. The Indian Racing Festival is broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and streamed live on JioHotstar.
Indian Racing League (IRL) is a franchise-based racing series with six city-based teams. Each team features a unique mix of four drivers, including international and domestic talent and a mandatory female racer. All teams compete in identical Wolf GB08 Thunder single-seater cars, which are powered by Aprilia engines, to ensure the focus remains on driver skill.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.