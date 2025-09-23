Indian Racing Festival’s Formula Night Street Race comes to Mumbai this December

The night race will be the final round of the 2025 Indian Racing Festival, featuring a double-header weekend with the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC). This event is a major milestone for motorsport in Maharashtra, positioning Mumbai on the global sporting map. It is expected to boost tourism and create jobs in the region.

While the event is confirmed for December 2025, the exact dates have not yet been announced. Details regarding ticket sales and the specific schedule are also pending. The circuit is a 3.753 km long, anti-clockwise track with 14 turns. It will be floodlit to host a spectacular night race, a first for the city and the second of its kind in India after Chennai.