Kia India Raises the Bar in Safety as All-New Kia Seltos Achieves Record 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating

Prioritising safety

During the Bharat NCAP assessment, the All-New Kia Seltos delivered strong performance across crash scenarios, achieving 31.70 points for Adult Occupant Protection — the highest among ICE vehicles tested till date — and 45.00 points for Child Occupant Protection, one of the highest scores recorded, taking its combined score to 76.70 — the highest across ICE vehicles under BNCAP – reinforcing its focus on comprehensive occupant safety. The result validates the engineering strength of the new K3 platform, which forms the foundation of the SUV. Designed with enhanced structural rigidity and improved crash energy management, the platform incorporates reinforced hot-stamped components and high-strength steel to effectively absorb and distribute impact forces during a collision.

The All-New Kia Seltos integrates a comprehensive safety ecosystem tailored for Indian driving conditions, making it a well-rounded SUV for families, combining active, passive and preventive technologies. It features a 24 Standard Safety Pack including 6 airbags, ESC, HAC and other advanced safety features, along with an ADAS Level 2 suite offering 21 autonomous safety features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go. Additional technologies like Blind View Monitor, 360°Surround Camera and Side Parking Sensors further enhance driver awareness, vehicle stability and occupant protection.

The milestone also marks another significant step in Kia’s safety journey in India. Following the success of the Kia Syros, the All-New Seltos becomes the second Kia model to achieve a 5-star BNCAP rating, further strengthening the brand’s commitment to enhancing safety across its product portfolio.