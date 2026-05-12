The super secure cars you'll spot in PM Modi's convoy

From armoured limousines built to survive bomb blasts to tactical SUVs that can navigate chaotic city roads within seconds, the convoy of Narendra Modi is one of the most sophisticated security movements in the country. Managed by the Special Protection Group, the Prime Minister’s fleet is carefully designed to combine maximum protection, speed and strategic deception. Here’s a closer look at the high-security vehicles that form the backbone of PM Modi’s powerful convoy.
The Range Rover Sentinel is often spotted accompanying the Prime Minister during urban movements and public events. Developed by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division, it features reinforced steel plating, blast-resistant glass and run-flat tyres. Its SUV form also allows faster manoeuvrability in crowded Indian roads.
The Toyota Fortuner is commonly used as an escort and tactical support SUV within the convoy. While less extravagant than the Maybach, it offers durability, quick acceleration and practicality for Indian road conditions. Multiple Fortuners are often used to create layered security movement patterns.
The Toyota Land Cruiser acts as one of the convoy’s dependable support and escort vehicles. Known globally for reliability and off-road capability, these SUVs are frequently modified for security operations and are ideal for long-distance movements or difficult terrain.
Before the Maybach entered service, the BMW 7 Series High Security sedan was among the Prime Minister’s primary official vehicles. Equipped with heavy armour and advanced communication systems, it reflected the shift toward European high-security luxury cars for VIP protection in India.