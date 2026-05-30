One of India's most trusted car companies reveals pricing of its EV model

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the price of the All-Electric Urban Cruiser Ebella E3, reinforcing Toyota’s multi-pathway approach towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral future designed to deliver a seamless blend of bold SUV styling, interior spaciousness with a premium cabin experience, advanced technology and smooth, confident performance, the All-Electric Urban Cruiser Ebella is strongly backed by Toyota’s three decades of global expertise in electrified mobility.
The EV has an ‘URBAN TECH’ design theme blending spacious versatility with a strong, sophisticated SUV stance. Toyota’s signature hammerhead front expression, aerodynamic silhouette, premium LED lighting, dual-tone exterior and 18-inch alloy wheels highlight the contemporary appeal and its bold SUV stance.
Spacious and inviting cabin with refined craftsmanship, dual-tone finishes, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with 12 colour options, sliding and reclining rear seats, Panoramic roof, and JBL premium sound system, deliver a superior in-cabin experience.
The unified digital cockpit integrates a 10.25-inch combimeter and 10.1-inch multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Equipped with the Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist systems), delivering a comprehensive safety package with seven airbags, a high-tensile body structure and a 360-degree camera, ensuring a safe driving experience.
An 8-year battery warranty, Assured Buyback option, Battery-as-a-Service options and attractive financial schemes give room for easy breathing. Toyota has equipped all 500+ BEV-enabled service touchpoints with the latest BEV diagnostic tools and advanced infrastructure. Over 2,500+ BEV master technicians with over a decade of electrification experience offer hassle-free service and 45-minute express maintenance across all outlets.
Compatible with both AC and DC fast charging, the vehicle offers convenient charging options tailored to urban use as well as longer journeys. Its smart charging features, including remote charging operation, scheduling and battery monitoring through i-Connect ensure a seamless charging experience. Available in 5 monotone and 4 dual-tone colours.
Priced at ₹23.6 lakh, ex-showroom for the top E3 variant.
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