One of India's most trusted car companies reveals pricing of its EV model

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the price of the All-Electric Urban Cruiser Ebella E3, reinforcing Toyota’s multi-pathway approach towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral future designed to deliver a seamless blend of bold SUV styling, interior spaciousness with a premium cabin experience, advanced technology and smooth, confident performance, the All-Electric Urban Cruiser Ebella is strongly backed by Toyota’s three decades of global expertise in electrified mobility.

All-Electric Urban Cruiser Ebella E3: Features to watch out for

The EV has an ‘URBAN TECH’ design theme blending spacious versatility with a strong, sophisticated SUV stance. Toyota’s signature hammerhead front expression, aerodynamic silhouette, premium LED lighting, dual-tone exterior and 18-inch alloy wheels highlight the contemporary appeal and its bold SUV stance.

Spacious and inviting cabin with refined craftsmanship, dual-tone finishes, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with 12 colour options, sliding and reclining rear seats, Panoramic roof, and JBL premium sound system, deliver a superior in-cabin experience.