Fernando Alonso to part ways with his Ferrari Enzo at Monaco

Spanish racing legend and Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso is planning to sell his Ferrari Enzo at an auction in Monaco this month. The supercar, one of only 400 examples made, is expected to fetch around $5 million (INR 41.2 crore).

In addition to being "Scocca n.1" (shell #1) as mentioned in its Ferrari Classiche Red Book certification, the Enzo has only been driven for 4,800 kilometres. It will be auctioned at the L'AstraRossa event scheduled for June 8.

The two-time Formula 1 champion raced for Ferrari for five years, from 2010 to 2014. However, he could not increase the number of titles billed to his name. His two titles came for Renault in succession, i.e; in 2005 and 2006.

