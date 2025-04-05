Red Bull roars, McLaren blinks and Suzuka smolders in a wild F1 qualifying session ahead of Japanese GP

Fires on the track and in the title fight

As if the on-track drama wasn’t enough, grass fires erupted again, disrupting all three sessions after sparks from skid blocks ignited the dry grass. That’s five fires in two days, with red flags waving like warning signs — not just for track conditions, but perhaps for a championship narrative about to shift. The marshals were quick to react, but the signs of tension—both literal and figurative — hung in the air not just for Lando and Max but even for drivers who couldn't achieve their desired results.

McLaren had been the team to beat all weekend. Oscar set the pace in Q1, Lando topped Q2. The papaya orange cars looked destined for front-row supremacy. And yet, in the dying moments of Q3, Red Bull’s No 1 stole their easy breezy dream. Norris, once again narrowly denied pole, finds himself in an all-too-familiar position: so close, yet second-best. Could this Red Bull revival be the beginning of the end of his early-season lead? Or is it just a blip? Hopefully a déjà vu of 2021 and not 2024 for the fans!