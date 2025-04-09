Ollie Bearman: the Gen Z wonderkid in the hot seat of Haas F1 team for 2025

There’s a new boy in the paddock and he's already stealing hearts and championship points. At just 19 years old, Oliver (Ollie) Bearman is not only the youngest British driver on the 2025 Formula 1 grid but also one of the most talked-about rookies since, well… Lando Norris. With curls to die for and nerves of steel, he’s the Gen Z poster child for racing dreams come true alongside Kimi Antonelli driving for Mercedes.
Hailing from Chelmsford, Essex (yes, your new F1 crush is from the English countryside), Oliver James Bearman was born on May 8, 2005. While most of us were navigating high school drama, Ollie was busy dominating the karting world before he even hit double digits. He started racing at six and was a full-blown championship-winning machine by the time he was in his early teens.
In 2021, Bearman pulled off something major — he won both the Italian and German F4 Championships in the same season. Fast forward to 2023, and he’s driving for Prema Racing in Formula 2. By 2024? He’s making his Formula 1 debut with none other than Scuderia Ferrari, subbing in for Carlos Sainz last minute at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. No pressure, right? Yet he casually finished P7, scored points and became the third-youngest driver ever to start an F1 race.
Now, it’s 2025, and Ollie’s officially a full-time Formula 1 driver with Haas F1 Team, alongside Ferrari academy backing. With the experience, maturity, and confidence of someone far beyond his years, he’s already being hyped as one of the strongest rookies on the grid. His F1 prep included cycling with literal Tour de France champ Tadej Pogačar, neck-strengthening exercises (to deal with the actual G-forces of F1) and mental coaching with Enzo Mucci to fine-tune his reaction speed.
Before you go Insta-stalking — no tea, no confirmed girlfriend. For now, it seems like Ollie is married to the game. Between the back-to-back races, training and simulator sessions, the guy barely has time for brunch, let alone a relationship.
Behind every fast driver is a family to support him. Ollie’s parents, Terri and David Bearman, have been right there in the paddock, cheering (and probably crying) every step of the way. His mum recently opened up about the sacrifices the family made to get him to F1, calling it an emotional rollercoaster.
When he's not behind the wheel, Ollie’s off cycling through the hills, not for the Gram but for endurance. He’s also big on spending downtime with his family. Ollie Bearman isn’t just another rookie. He’s a Gen Z British icon in the making and low-key the soft boy of our Formula 1 dreams.
There’s no official net worth out yet, but being a Ferrari junior, a Haas full-timer and a rising brand favorite? Safe to say the man’s on his way to stacking trophies and bank.
