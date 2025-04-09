Ollie Bearman: the Gen Z wonderkid in the hot seat of Haas F1 team for 2025

Hailing from Chelmsford, Essex (yes, your new F1 crush is from the English countryside), Oliver James Bearman was born on May 8, 2005. While most of us were navigating high school drama, Ollie was busy dominating the karting world before he even hit double digits. He started racing at six and was a full-blown championship-winning machine by the time he was in his early teens.

In 2021, Bearman pulled off something major — he won both the Italian and German F4 Championships in the same season. Fast forward to 2023, and he’s driving for Prema Racing in Formula 2. By 2024? He’s making his Formula 1 debut with none other than Scuderia Ferrari, subbing in for Carlos Sainz last minute at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. No pressure, right? Yet he casually finished P7, scored points and became the third-youngest driver ever to start an F1 race.

Now, it’s 2025, and Ollie’s officially a full-time Formula 1 driver with Haas F1 Team, alongside Ferrari academy backing. With the experience, maturity, and confidence of someone far beyond his years, he’s already being hyped as one of the strongest rookies on the grid. His F1 prep included cycling with literal Tour de France champ Tadej Pogačar, neck-strengthening exercises (to deal with the actual G-forces of F1) and mental coaching with Enzo Mucci to fine-tune his reaction speed.